Matt O'Riley headshot

Matt O'Riley Injury: Training over break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

O'Riley (knee) was pictured in training over the international break.

O'Riley hasn't been right the entire season, which is why he's struggled for consistent minutes in his first season with Brighton. While it looks like he should be available following the break, minutes will remain hard to come by, as Diego Gomez has been seeing recent starts with Yasin Ayari also above O'Riley in the midfield depth chart.

Matt O'Riley
Brighton & Hove Albion
