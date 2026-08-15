Matt O'Riley News: Trains fully, recovered from illness
O'Riley trained fully with the team Friday, recovered from the illness that kept him out of the earlier friendly against AS Roma, the club posted.
O'Riley returned to Brighton from a loan spell at Marseille earlier this year, having started six of 15 appearances there before falling out of favor. His full return to training is an encouraging step, though his future at Brighton remains uncertain, with his path forward reportedly resting on conversations with coach Fabian Hurzeler and continued competition for midfield minutes from Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Diego Gomez and Pascal Gross.
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