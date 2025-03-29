Matt O'Riley News: Unused off bench

O'Riley (knee) went unused off the bench in Saturday's 0-0 (3-4) penalty shootout loss to Nottingham Forest.

O'Riley was on the team sheet Saturday but didn't see anytime, going unused the whole 120 minutes of play after the match entered extra time. This is still some good news, as he should be deemed fit after finding a bench spot. He has only started in five of his 12 appearances this season, likely to continue in a rotational role.