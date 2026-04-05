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Matt Polster Injury: Off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Polster was subbed off due to injury in the 38th minute during the 3-0 win over Montreal.

Polster was unable to play until the half after suffering an injury. He has yet to miss a match this season, appearing in the starting Xi in all five games in played in 2026. He was replaced by Alhassan Yusuf Saturday vs Montreal.

Matt Polster
New England Revolution
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