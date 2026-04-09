Matt Polster Injury: Set to miss two weeks

Polster is expected to stay out of the upcoming matchups versus D.C. United and Columbus Crew, respectively, after manager Marko Mitrovic mentioned he'll be "out for sure for a couple of weeks. Hamstrings are always tricky. He did an MRI, but it's one of those most sensitive injuries where you have to be sure that they're coming back after the injury ready to go, because the last thing we want with Matt is to have a setback. So, the next couple of weeks he will be out, and then after that we will evaluate everything.", Caleb Pongratz of Prost Soccer reports.

Polster's absence will force New England to a change in their lineup from the previous five league games, with the midfielder starting each of those times but being subbed off in the 38th minute of the last clash against Montreal. He was in decent from in terms of passes and defensive stats, but those duties could now fall to Alhassan Yusuf instead.