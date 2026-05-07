Matt Polster News: Option again

Polster (hamstring) is "good to go" and an option for play again, according to Sam Lattof of the Blazing Musket.

Polster was out for the past five weeks but is finally set for a return from a hamstring injury, as the midfielder is set for a return in their coming games. This is huge news after he started in the first five games of the season, obviously, someone the club deems a critical player in the midfield. He does serve as more of a defensive option, so seeing much production from the midfielder will be limited this campaign.