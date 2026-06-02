Matt Targett News: Loan over, leaving Newcastle

Targett won't return to Newcastle following his loan spell at Middlesbrough, as he's out of contract heading into the 2026/27 campaign, the club announced Tuesday.

Targett took part in 43 official games for Newcastle between 2022 and 2025, registering one assist and averaging 2.9 crosses, 1.4 tackles and 1.4 clearances per contest over that period. He later found offensive success in the lower division, scoring four goals and adding four assists across 45 EFL appearances for Middlesbrough. The left-back could still be a viable option for other teams in England, but his future destination remains unclear.