Matt Turner News: Clean sheet with three saves
Turner recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Charlotte FC.
Since early-April, Turner has logged six appearances, half of which he recorded a clean sheet. Despite three non-clean sheets, the goalkeeper still impressed, with at least three saves and only one goal conceded each game. Overall, the six-game span saw Turner not only average 5.2 saves but also record a 91.2 save percentage, cementing himself as one of Major League Soccer's top GKs.
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