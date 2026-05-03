Matt Turner headshot

Matt Turner News: Clean sheet with three saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Turner recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Charlotte FC.

Since early-April, Turner has logged six appearances, half of which he recorded a clean sheet. Despite three non-clean sheets, the goalkeeper still impressed, with at least three saves and only one goal conceded each game. Overall, the six-game span saw Turner not only average 5.2 saves but also record a 91.2 save percentage, cementing himself as one of Major League Soccer's top GKs.

Matt Turner
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Turner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Turner See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
25 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 6, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 5, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 1, 2024
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 1, 2024