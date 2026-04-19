Matt Turner News: Concedes once Saturday

Turner made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Turner, who kept a clean sheet in each of his last two starts, conceded one goal Saturday. His attack came through though and secured the Revolution's third win a row. He'll look to keep the positive momentum going Wednesday at Atlanta United, a side which has scored just six goals through eight matches this season.