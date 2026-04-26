Matt Turner News: Concedes one
Turner recorded nine saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Miami CF.
Turner conceded the equalizer in the 75th minute but produced a strong display with nine saves, preventing further damage. He has now recorded 28 saves and four clearances across his last five appearances, conceding just three goals in that span. Up next is a clash with Charlotte FC, who have scored six times in their last four matches.
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