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Matt Turner News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Turner recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Turner recorded five saves but conceded a goal in the 16th minute. Over the last four games, he has accumulated 12 saves and five clearances. He has been called up by the USA for the upcoming World Cup for the second consecutive time.

Matt Turner
New England Revolution
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