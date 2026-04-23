Matt Turner headshot

Matt Turner News: Concedes one against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Turner had eight saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Atlanta United.

Turner would only be beaten once in a solid display in net, with the keeper's eight saves being a huge help in the win. However, it was a second match in a row without a clean sheet, remaining at two in eight appearances this season. He will get ready to face Miami in a much tougher match on Saturday.

Matt Turner
New England Revolution
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