Matt Turner News: Concedes one in loss

Turner made three saves on 12 shot attempts and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus New York.

Turner took the loss on Saturday, but it would be hard to blame the goal keeper as he was under fire right from the get go once again. If Turner is going to provide value from a fantasy stand point his team is going to have to play better in front of him. New England's next game was supposed to be on Saturday but has been postponed. Turner's next chance to turn his season around will come next Sunday versus Cincinnati.