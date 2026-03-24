Matt Turner News: Concedes three goals to St. Louis
Turner registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus St. Louis City.
Turner's saves were not enough to avoid a tough result, which was marked by big defensive mistakes. He has had a mixed campaign so far, as his averages of 4.2 saves and 2.2 goals against per game rank fourth and 24th, respectively, among all goalkeepers in the league. He's expected to work with the USMNT over the break before returning to face a struggling Montreal side in MLS play.
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