Matt Turner headshot

Matt Turner News: Fives saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Turner registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Minnesota United.

Turner was the standout performer in Saturday's 2-1 win over Minnesota, making five saves across 90 minutes to deny the Loons on multiple occasions, producing his best stop in the first half when he dove to his left to push away Anthony Markanich's close-range header from a Kyle Duncan cross. The American international operates as an experienced last line of defense who brings command and composure to a young New England backline. Turner has now made 55 saves and kept three clean sheets across 13 MLS appearances this season, and will look to carry this momentum into the next match against Charlotte.

Matt Turner
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Turner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Turner See More
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
39 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 6, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 5, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 1, 2024
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 1, 2024