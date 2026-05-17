Matt Turner News: Fives saves in victory
Turner registered five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Minnesota United.
Turner was the standout performer in Saturday's 2-1 win over Minnesota, making five saves across 90 minutes to deny the Loons on multiple occasions, producing his best stop in the first half when he dove to his left to push away Anthony Markanich's close-range header from a Kyle Duncan cross. The American international operates as an experienced last line of defense who brings command and composure to a young New England backline. Turner has now made 55 saves and kept three clean sheets across 13 MLS appearances this season, and will look to carry this momentum into the next match against Charlotte.
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