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Matt Turner News: Four saves in clean sheet win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Turner made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory against CF Montreal.

Turner made four saves as he kept his first clean sheet of the season in their win over Montreal. He has made a minimum of three saves in each game that he has played in this season. In his two home games, he has made 11 saves and only conceded one goal.

Matt Turner
New England Revolution
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