Matt Turner News: Four saves in clean sheet win
Turner made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory against CF Montreal.
Turner made four saves as he kept his first clean sheet of the season in their win over Montreal. He has made a minimum of three saves in each game that he has played in this season. In his two home games, he has made 11 saves and only conceded one goal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Turner See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24February 6, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24February 5, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23February 1, 2024
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23February 1, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23February 1, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Turner See More