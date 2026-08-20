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Matt Turner News: Logs three-save clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Turner registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 3-0 win against D.C. United.

For only the second time since the MLS' return from the World Cup, Turner has logged a clean sheet, and unlike the first time, he logged three saves against D.C. United. This breaks a three-game streak in which he conceded multiple goals to opposing teams. Since the World Cup, Turner has conceded seven goals but logged 20 saves, a reasonable effort despite his few clean sheets.

Matt Turner
New England Revolution
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