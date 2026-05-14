Matt Turner News: One save in 3-0 loss
Turner made one save in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Turner was beaten by a pair of well-placed strikes, and he also made an uncharacteristic error trying to play the ball out of the back, which led to a goal. He'll have a chance to get back on track at home on Saturday against Minnesota United.
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