Matt Turner News: One save in win

Turner recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Philadelphia Union.

Turner was involved throughout Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union, making one key intervention in the second half when Cavan Sullivan's powerful strike forced him into a parry that fell to Ezekiel Alladoh at close range. The American international was otherwise largely untroubled as his side's strong second-half display limited the Union to very little in the final third after taking the lead. Turner has made 49 saves, conceded 13 goals and kept three clean sheets in 11 MLS appearances this season. He will look to maintain his momentum against Nashville in the next match.