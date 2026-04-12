Matt Turner News: Registers clean sheet
Turner had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over D.C. United.
Turner registered his second clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated 25 saves and eight clearances in six games this campaign. Next, he takes on Columbus Crew, who have netted four in the last two games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Turner See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24February 6, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24February 5, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 23February 1, 2024
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 23February 1, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matt Turner See More