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Matt Turner News: Registers clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Turner had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over D.C. United.

Turner registered his second clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated 25 saves and eight clearances in six games this campaign. Next, he takes on Columbus Crew, who have netted four in the last two games.

Matt Turner
New England Revolution
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