Matt Turner News: Saves four, concedes four in loss
Turner made four saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC.
Turner was under siege from the opening whistle, with a revamped Nashville attack firing early and often. Things don't get any easier with a Saturday road fixture against a New York Red Bulls side that won 2-1 at Orlando in their season opener.
