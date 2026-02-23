Matt Turner headshot

Matt Turner News: Saves four, concedes four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Turner made four saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Nashville SC.

Turner was under siege from the opening whistle, with a revamped Nashville attack firing early and often. Things don't get any easier with a Saturday road fixture against a New York Red Bulls side that won 2-1 at Orlando in their season opener.

Matt Turner
New England Revolution
More Stats & News
