Matt Turner News: Seven saves in victory

Turner had seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 6-1 victory over FC Cincinnati.

Turner repelled seven of eight Cincinnati shots on goal Sunday and made one clearance to lead New England to a resounding 6-1 victory. Across his first three appearances of 2026, the veteran keeper has averaged 4.67 saves, one clearance and two goals conceded per appearance. Turner's next opportunity to impress is likely to come Saturday when New England travel to St. Louis.