Matteo Bianchetti Injury: Called up for Genoa meeting

Bianchetti (undisclosed) has been named in Cremonese's squad list to face Genoa on Sunday.

Bianchetti has recovered quickly from a muscular ailment, but Sebastiano Luperto was signed to be a starter, so he'll likely have to fight for minutes with Filippo Terracciano and a few wing-backs going forward. Bianchetti has notched one or more clearances in every outing this season, totaling 91 in 19 tilts, and has recorded seven tackles (five won), four interceptions and five blocks in his last five starts, with one clean sheet.