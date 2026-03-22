Matteo Bianchetti News: 13 clearances in victory
Bianchetti recorded two tackles (two won), 13 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Parma.
Bianchetti got the start in the middle of Cremonese's back line and helped lock Parma down to just one shot on target. He anchored a defense that stayed tight through Parma's stronger first-half stretch and then did a solid job protecting the lead after Cremonese broke through in the second half. The defender finished with two tackles (two won), added one interception, and set a new season high with 13 clearances during his shift, four more than his previous best against Verona earlier in the season.
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