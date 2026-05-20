Matteo Bianchetti News: Defensive stalwart in Udinese bout

Bianchetti recorded nine clearances and two interceptions and committed one foul in Sunday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Bianchetti continued his excellent run of displays while replacing Federico Baschirotto (thigh), helping secure a second consecutive clean sheet. He has tallied at least one clearance in his last five showings, amassing 36 and posting five tackles (four won) and one block over that span. Additionally, this marked his third game in a row with one or more interceptions (seven total).