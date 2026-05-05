Matteo Bianchetti headshot

Matteo Bianchetti News: Under pressure in Lazio tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Bianchetti registered two tackles (two won), eight clearances and four interceptions in 69 minutes in Monday's 2-1 defeat against Lazio.

Bianchetti came in early to replace Federico Baschirotto (thigh) and put up good numbers, but his side allowed two goals. He was routinely picked over Francesco Folino and Federico Ceccherini the last time the starter missed time. He has recorded at least one clearance in his last three outings, accumulating 26 and adding four tackles (all won), five interceptions and one block over that span, with no clean sheets.

Matteo Bianchetti
Cremonese
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