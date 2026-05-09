Matteo Cancellieri Injury: Bows out in Inter fixture

Cancellieri had one clearance in 45 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan before departing due to glute tightness, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Cancellieri got the call over Gustav Tang Isaksen, but didn't get anything going in the first half and stayed in the locker room due to a minor physical problem. He'll need to be assessed ahead of next Sunday's clash with Lazio.