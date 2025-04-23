Matteo Cancellieri Injury: Called up for Juventus bout

Cancellieri (thigh) has been inserted in Parma's squad list to face Juventus on Wednesday.

Cancellieri is returning from a four-game absence and will have to fight for minutes and adapt to a new role if the coach continues to use a scheme that doesn't feature pure wingers. He was a regular before going down, registering at least one cross in his past seven showings. He has logged seven in his past five displays, adding three shots (zero on target), three key passes and nine clearances, with no goal contributions.