Matteo Cancellieri

Matteo Cancellieri Injury: Fit for Verona match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Cancellieri (thigh) has shaken off his injury during the pause, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Cancellieri was a late scratch for the last game, but the tests ruled out significant injuries, and he took advantage of the time off to heal. He'll compete with Pontus Almqvist and Dennis Man to handle one of the two wings from the get-go. The hiccup interrupted a series of seven consecutive starts. He has notched three shots (zero on target), three chances created, seven crosses (three accurate) and one corner in his last five.

Matteo Cancellieri
Parma
More Stats & News
