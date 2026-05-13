Matteo Cancellieri News: Comes off the bench in Coppa Italia

Cancellieri (glute) played about half an hour in Wednesday's cup final versus Inter.

Cancellieri didn't miss time after leaving early in the previous match and divvied up minutes with Gustav Tang Isaksen, as he's done routinely when both were healthy. He has scored and assisted once in his last five outings (four starts), adding five shots (four on target), four chances created and six interceptions. He halted a three-game streak with at least one attempt in the last round.