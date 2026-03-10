Matteo Cancellieri News: Dishes out assist versus Sassuolo

Cancellieri assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in 11 minutes in Monday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

Cancellieri provided a spark off the bench late in the game and found Adam Marusic with a soft cross to set up the game-winner. It's his first assist in the campaign. He has alternated with Gustav Tang Isaksen in the role but has started just once in the last six rounds, posting three chances created, five crosses (two accurate) and five tackles (four won). This marked his third consecutive match with exactly one shot.