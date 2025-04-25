Matteo Cancellieri News: DNP in Juventus clash

Cancellieri (thigh) didn't sub in during Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Juventus.

Cancellieri was fit after sitting out a month but didn't get minutes, as the coach was forced to make three early injury-related subs in other roles. He'll play primarily on the right wing in their new and less aggressive scheme, competing with Enrico Delprato, who can also star as a center-back, Antoine Hainuat and Pontus Almqvist.