Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Matteo Cancellieri headshot

Matteo Cancellieri News: DNP in Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Cancellieri (thigh) didn't sub in during Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Juventus.

Cancellieri was fit after sitting out a month but didn't get minutes, as the coach was forced to make three early injury-related subs in other roles. He'll play primarily on the right wing in their new and less aggressive scheme, competing with Enrico Delprato, who can also star as a center-back, Antoine Hainuat and Pontus Almqvist.

Matteo Cancellieri
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now