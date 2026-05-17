Matteo Cancellieri News: Pretty dangerous in Rome derby

Cancellieri generated three shots (two on goal), three tackles (two won) and one cross (zero accurate) and drew two fouls in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Roma.

Cancellieri was the liveliest Lazio player and paced his team in attempts, but Mile Svilar parried away his two efforts on goal. He has regained the upper hand over Gustav Tang Isaksen, starting in the last five matches he was available for, scoring and assisting once and adding eight shots (six on target), three chances created and one cross (zero accurate) during that stretch.