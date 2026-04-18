Matteo Cancellieri News: Scores and assists against Napoli

Cancellieri scored one goal and assisted once from two shots (two on target), five intercetpions and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Napoli.

Cancellieri punched it in from close range to open the deadlock, while he set up Toma Basic with a botched finish from a similar position. He also tracked back a lot, posting new season highs in interceptions and clearances. He's up to four goals and two assists in the season. He has started over Gustav Tang Isaksen in back-to-back games after a series of cameos. He has tallied seven shots (six on target), four chances created and four crosses (two accurate) in the last six fixtures.