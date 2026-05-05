Matteo Cancellieri News: Will return versus Inter

Cancellieri completed a one-game ban in Monday's 2-1 win over Cremoense.

Cancellieri will be back Saturday and will resume dueling with Gustav Tang Isaksen, who hit the net in this one. He has tallied at least one shot in his last three appearances (all starts), accumulating five attempts (four on target), scoring and assisting once and notching three key passes and four tackles (three won) during that stretch. Furthermore, he has recorded one or more clearances in five displays in a row, totaling 10.