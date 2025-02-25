Matteo Darmian Injury: Injured against Lazio

Darmian came off with an apparent injury during the first half of Tuesday's clash with Lazio.

Darmian made it just 24 minutes before an apparent thigh injury forced him off the pitch. With limited time before a Saturday trip to Napoli there's not that much time for Darmian to try and get fully fit. Denzel Dumfries came on to replace Darmian at right wing-back for Tuesday's cup clash.