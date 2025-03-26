Matteo Darmian Injury: Set to return versus Udinese

Darmian (thigh) resumed training with the rest of the group Wednesday, Tuttomercatoweb informed.

Darmian has healed up after missing five fixtures and has a few more days to work on his fitness in order to start against Udinese on Sunday considering he's the only right wing-back available sans Denzel Dumfries (thigh) and Nicola Zalewski (calf). He has registered four chances created, two crosses (one accurate), two interceptions and four clearances in his last six appearances (two starts).