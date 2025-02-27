Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Darmian headshot

Matteo Darmian Injury: Suffering from thigh problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Darmian is dealing with a muscular strain in the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh, Inter announced.

Darmian is currently expected to return after the March international break, thus sitting out several matches, Sky Italy reported. The starter Denzel Dumfries will likely log heavy minutes while he's out. Nicola Zalewski (calf) and Benjamin Pavard will back up him.

Matteo Darmian
Inter Milan
