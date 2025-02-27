Matteo Darmian Injury: Suffering from thigh problem
Darmian is dealing with a muscular strain in the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh, Inter announced.
Darmian is currently expected to return after the March international break, thus sitting out several matches, Sky Italy reported. The starter Denzel Dumfries will likely log heavy minutes while he's out. Nicola Zalewski (calf) and Benjamin Pavard will back up him.
