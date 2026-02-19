Matteo Darmian News: Five crosses in first start
Darmian had two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Glimt.
Darmian made his first start of the season after missing most of the campaign with a serious calf injury. It was quite the situation to be thrown into, on the road in the Champions League knockouts. Darmian played well despite the loss, recording five crosses, two shots and one chance created on the attack. He also won two tackles and made two clearances on the defensive end before he was subbed off in the 75th minute for Luis Henrique.
