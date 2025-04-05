Matteo Darmian News: Scores versus Parma

Darmian scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.

Darmian broke the deadlock with a clinical finish from the middle of the box on a nice feed by Federico Dimarco. It's his third in the season. He's poised for a significant role in the next few matches since Denzel Dumfries (thigh) will be out for a while. He has logged two shots (one on target), four key passes, five crosses (two accurate) and three clearances in his last five displays.