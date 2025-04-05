Fantasy Soccer
Matteo Darmian News: Scores versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Darmian scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Parma.

Darmian broke the deadlock with a clinical finish from the middle of the box on a nice feed by Federico Dimarco. It's his third in the season. He's poised for a significant role in the next few matches since Denzel Dumfries (thigh) will be out for a while. He has logged two shots (one on target), four key passes, five crosses (two accurate) and three clearances in his last five displays.

