Matteo Darmian News: Wins one tackle against Udinese

Darmian (thigh) generated one tackle (one won) and one clearance and committed one foul in Sunday's 2-1 win against Udinese.

Darmian got the nod after missing five games since Denzel Dumfries (thigh) was on the shelf but didn't do much on either end. He'll rotate with Nicola Zalewski in the upcoming fixtures since the starter will be out for a while. He has allied one shot (zero on target), four key passes, two crosses (one accurate) and five clearances in his last five displays (three starts).