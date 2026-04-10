Matteo Gabbia Injury: Available for Udinese fixture

Gabbia (groin) "has been cleared for Saturday but isn't 100 percent yet," coach Massimiliano Allegri relayed.

Gabbia has been training fully since early in the week and will resume being an option after missing six contests because of a groin injury that required surgery, but might be eased into action at first. Koni De Winter has replaced him for the most part. Gabbia was a staple of the formation before getting hurt and has tallied at least one clearance in eight appearances in a row, amassing 43, contributing to two clean sheets and adding 10 tackles (three won), five interceptions and six blocks over that span.