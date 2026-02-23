Matteo Gabbia headshot

Matteo Gabbia Injury: Avoids substantial issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Gabbia (undisclosed) is day-to-day as the tests ruled out a strain or other serious injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Gabbia was removed from the starting lineup because of some muscular discomfort, but escaped without significant problems and will be evaluated throughout the week ahead of Sunday's away game versus Cremonese.

Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
