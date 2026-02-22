Matteo Gabbia Injury: Pulled from starting lineup versus Parma
Gabbia picked up a muscular ailment while warming up and will be replaced by Koni De Winter, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Gabbia will take some tests in the coming days to assess the severity of the problem and eventually the timetable for his return. The coach elected to go with De Winter over Strahinja Pavlovic, who's available but not fully fit because of a lower leg injury.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matteo Gabbia
