Matteo Gabbia headshot

Matteo Gabbia Injury: Pulled from starting lineup versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Gabbia picked up a muscular ailment while warming up and will be replaced by Koni De Winter, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Gabbia will take some tests in the coming days to assess the severity of the problem and eventually the timetable for his return. The coach elected to go with De Winter over Strahinja Pavlovic, who's available but not fully fit because of a lower leg injury.

Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matteo Gabbia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matteo Gabbia See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 17, 2020