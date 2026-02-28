Matteo Gabbia Injury: Unavailable versus Cremonese

Gabbia (thigh) "is out for Sunday," coach Massimiliano Allegri announced.

Gabbia will miss another one after getting hurt while warming up before the Parma tilt and will try to make a full recovery ahead of next Sunday's derby versus Inter. Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic and Fikayo Tomori will likely form the back-three in this one, with Davide Bartesaghi returning to his usual role on the left flank.