Matteo Gabbia Injury: Unavailable versus Cremonese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Gabbia (thigh) "is out for Sunday," coach Massimiliano Allegri announced.

Gabbia will miss another one after getting hurt while warming up before the Parma tilt and will try to make a full recovery ahead of next Sunday's derby versus Inter. Koni De Winter, Strahinja Pavlovic and Fikayo Tomori will likely form the back-three in this one, with Davide Bartesaghi returning to his usual role on the left flank.

Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
