Matteo Gabbia headshot

Matteo Gabbia Injury: Undergoes groin surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Gabbia went under the knife to address a sports hernia, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Gabbia was affected by the problem in recent weeks and decided to get the operation to solve it rather than let it linger. He's currently expected to return after the next international break, thus missing the next three matches. Koni De Winter will get the lion's share of the minutes in relief.

Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matteo Gabbia See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matteo Gabbia See More
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: AC Milan v. Bologna Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
July 17, 2020