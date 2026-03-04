Matteo Gabbia Injury: Undergoes groin surgery
Gabbia went under the knife to address a sports hernia, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.
Gabbia was affected by the problem in recent weeks and decided to get the operation to solve it rather than let it linger. He's currently expected to return after the next international break, thus missing the next three matches. Koni De Winter will get the lion's share of the minutes in relief.
