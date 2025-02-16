Matteo Gabbia News: Dependable against Verona

Gabbia recorded one tackle (zero won), two clearances, one block and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 win against Verona.

Gabbia got the nod after being benched in the last three games and didn't need to do too much to contribute to shutting down Verona. He'll compete for two spots with Fikayo Tomori, Strahinja Pavlovic and Malick Thiaw. He has recorded three tackles (zero won), two interceptions, 19 clerances and three blocks in his last five showings, with two clean sheets.