Matteo Gabbia News: DNP in Udinese fixture
Gabbia (groin) didn't feature in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Udinese.
Gabbia was back available after a month and a half, but didn't get minutes, as the coach only made offensive-minded subs while trying to come back. He'll have better chances of returning to the XI over Koni De Winter next week with more training sessions under his belt.
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