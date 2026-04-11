Matteo Gabbia headshot

Matteo Gabbia News: DNP in Udinese fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Gabbia (groin) didn't feature in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Udinese.

Gabbia was back available after a month and a half, but didn't get minutes, as the coach only made offensive-minded subs while trying to come back. He'll have better chances of returning to the XI over Koni De Winter next week with more training sessions under his belt.

Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
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