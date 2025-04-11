Matteo Gabbia News: Helps shut down Udinese
Gabbia had two tackles (one won), one clearance, one block and one interception in Friday's 4-0 victory versus Udinese.
Gabbia picked up a small amount of stats across the board in the back while leading a brand-new three-man line in the easy win. He wouldn't face much competition if the boss confirmed for a few consecutive matches. He has tallied four tackles (two won), four interceptions, 15 clearances and three blocks in his last five showings, with one clean sheet.
