Matteo Gabbia News: Strong defending against Juventus
Gabbia recorded six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Juventus.
Gabbia solidified the Milan defense upon his return, contributing to two clean sheets in a row following a groin injury. He has recorded three or more clearances in nine consecutive outings, racking up 52 and adding eight tackles (three won), eight blocks and five interceptions over that span.
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