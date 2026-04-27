Matteo Gabbia headshot

Matteo Gabbia News: Strong defending against Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Gabbia recorded six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Juventus.

Gabbia solidified the Milan defense upon his return, contributing to two clean sheets in a row following a groin injury. He has recorded three or more clearances in nine consecutive outings, racking up 52 and adding eight tackles (three won), eight blocks and five interceptions over that span.

Matteo Gabbia
AC Milan
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